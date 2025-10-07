'I am like your son': Vijay reaches out to stampede victims' families

Actor-politician Vijay began reaching out to the families of the Karur stampede victims through WhatsApp video calls and assured them of his support.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party chief, who has been facing flak from certain sections for not visiting the affected families in person, had made the video calls on October 6 evening, one of the affected families said.

"He made the call to my son-in-law and expressed his heartfelt condolences. He conveyed his regret over the incident and said it should not have happened. Also, he assured the family of his support," he told reporters in Karur.

Speaking to another family, Vijay consoled the woman saying, "I am like your son."

A source in TVK said it was not clear if Vijay would visit Karur. "But he has asked the party members to reach out to the affected families," he said.

Though the TVK is yet to make an official statement on his WhatsApp video calls, at least three families have confirmed that his empathetic talk since October 6 night continued on Tuesday as well.

A young woman, with whom Vijay spoke, was a sister of a victim who was among 41 persons who died in the stampede on September 27 at a political rally addressed by the TVK chief at Velusamypuram.

She said she could not blame the actor for the tragedy.

"My brother had gone to see Vijay, and he didn't return. The authorities could have deployed more police force to regulate the swelling crowd," she told media in Karur.

"He consoled me. He said he was like a brother to me. Vijay said he could not come due to the court case and that he would visit us after he obtained permission from the authorities," she added.

Her mother, who identified herself as Sumathi, said that Vijay had conveyed his heartfelt condolences and said the demise was an "irreparable loss." He had told her that he would come in person to offer his condolences.

A five-member team from the TVK had gone to the houses of the bereaved families and connected them to Vijay. Each call lasted for a few minutes.

Responding to a question on the actor's efforts to reach out to the affected families, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan replied, "if Vijay is not guilty (of the tragic deaths), then he should have gone in person to offer condolences to the bereaved families. But he is afraid to step out because his own heart will scald him."