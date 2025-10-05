HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay's campaign vehicle driver booked for crash ahead of Karur rally

Vijay's campaign vehicle driver booked for crash ahead of Karur rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2025 20:37 IST

A case has been registered against the driver of actor-politician Vijay's campaign vehicle in connection with an accident it was allegedly involved in on its way to September 27 Karur rally where a stampede claimed lives of 41 people, police said.

IMAGE: TVK chief and actor Vijay addresses gathering before stampede during a public event, in Karur on September 27, 2025. Photograph: TVK/ANI Photo

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief's campaign vehicle has also been included in the first information report (FIR), they added.

The case is regarding an incident in which a number of fans of Vijay who were riding their motorcycles very close to the campaign bus obviously to get a glimpse of the star and met with an accident allegedly involving the campaign vehicle.

A video clip purportedly showing this bizzare accident was played by several TV channels and shared widely on social media.

 

The high court also raised questions on why no action was taken against the driver of the bus for its alleged involvement in the accident, on its way to Karur, where a stampede in the rally claimed 41 lives and left around 60 injured.

In its order the Court said, "It was further brought to the notice of this Court that the videograph presented by the learned senior counsel for the petitioner, which has also been widely circulated in both print and visual media, clearly shows that the bus carrying Vijay, the leader of the political party, was involved in an accident."

"In the footage, it is visibly evident that two motorcycles were involved in the accident, and that the driver of the bus, having seen the incident, fled from the scene," the high court observed.

Similarly, another accident on the rear end of the bus is also captured in a video clip.

This is witnessed by the person seated on the front left side of the bus. In both instances, no FIR has been registered by the respondent police for the offences of hit and run, the court observed.

"This Court expresses its deep anguish and concern over the failure of the authorities to take action. Even in the absence of a formal complaint from the aggrieved parties, it is the duty of the State to register a suo motu FIR and ensure that the accused face trial in accordance with law," the court said.

On Sunday, multiple sources in the office of Karur Superintendent of Police and at the Velayuthampalaym police station confirmed to PTI that cases have been booked in connection with the accidents captured in the video involving collisions with the bus in which Vijay was travelling.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
