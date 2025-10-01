HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay postpones rallies after Karur stampede

Vijay postpones rallies after Karur stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 01, 2025 16:15 IST

Post the Karur stampede in his rally that left 41 persons dead, actor and party chief Vijay's similar events planned over the next two weeks are being "temporarily postponed," his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Drone visuals of the gathering during the statewide campaign rally held by actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay, in Tiruchirappalli, September 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Vijay has embarked on a "meet the people" initiative on Saturdays and has toured Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur so far. The stampede during his September 27 public event in Karur killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured.

In a social media update, the party's official handle pointed out to the Karur tragedy and said "we are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren."

 

"In this situation, our leader's (Vijay) next two weeks' meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
