Home  » News » HC rejects BJP leader's plea for CBI probe into Karur stampede

HC rejects BJP leader's plea for CBI probe into Karur stampede

October 03, 2025 15:38 IST

The Madras high court on Friday rejected BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea for a CBI probe into the September 27 Karur stampede at actor-politician Vijay's public rally in that killed 41 persons.

IMAGE: Huge crowds thronged Vijay's rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

She had moved the court saying there were many questions, including possible official apathy, behind the fatal incident.

 

A division bench, while rejecting the plea, asked the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the HC, the jurisdictional court.

At least 41 persons died and over 60 injured during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally addressed by the party founder and actor Vijay on September 27.

Meanwhile, a single judge bench of the HC on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of a TVK functionary from Namakkal in connection with an attack on a private hospital in that town.

The bail plea of TVK's Namakkal (western TN) district secretary Sathish Kumar was dismissed by the HC.

He has been booked in the case relating to the attack on the hospital on September 27 during Vijay's rally there, and fearing arrest, he moved the court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
