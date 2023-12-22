News
Husband gives triple talaq on phone as wife refuses to...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 22, 2023 17:49 IST
Donating a kidney to her brother to save his life proved rather expensive for 42-year-old Tarannum as her husband divorced her by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice over a WhatsApp call after she refused to charge her brother, police said on Friday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma on Friday said based on the complaint lodged by Tarannum, a case has been registered against her husband Mohammad Raseed at the Dhanepur police station in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and the matter is being investigated.

 

Tarannum, in her complaint, said she got married to Raseed 25 years ago.

Raseed opted for a second marriage after Tarannum could not bear a child after five years of their marriage. He then went to Saudi Arabia for work, the complaint added.

Citing the complaint, the CO said Tarannum's brother Mohammad Shakir, who lived in Mumbai and worked as a tailor, was suffering from a kidney ailment.

Shakir was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital where doctors advised him to go for a kidney transplant to save his life, following which Tarannum spoke to her husband and donated one of her kidneys to her brother, the complaint said.

Raseed later spoke to Tarannum over the phone and asked her to demand Rs 40 lakh from her brother in lieu of the kidney donation.

When she refused to do so, her husband pronounced talaq thrice over a WhatsApp call around four months ago.

When the woman informed her in-laws about the divorce, she was asked to leave the house. Since then, she has been living at her parent's place.

CO Verma said a case has been registered against Raseed under sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

She added that the accused would be arrested when he returns to the country.

