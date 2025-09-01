At least 610 killed as 6.0 earthquake rocks Afghanistan

An earthquake in Afghanistan's east has killed at least 610 people and injured 1,300, a spokesman for the Taliban government said on Monday, PTI has reported quoting AP.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Ali Khara/Reuters

The 6.0 magnitude quake, which occurred late on Sunday, hit towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangarhar province, destroying numerous villages and causing extensive damage, the agency said.

It struck at 11:47 pm and was just 8 km deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

The Afghan interior ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani confirmed the casualty figures to Associated Press, saying the late-night quake killed 610 people and injured 1,300 in Kunar. Many houses were destroyed. In Nangarhar, a dozen people died and hundreds were injured, according to Qani.