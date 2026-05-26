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Home  » News » How will you sit with...: Pak snubs Trump's Abraham Accords push

How will you sit with...: Pak snubs Trump's Abraham Accords push

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 11:57 IST

Donald Trump has asked countries involved in the peace talks with Iran to sign on to the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir attend a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing on May 25, 2026. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan has opposed joining the Abraham Accords.
  • Pakistan's Defence Minister said normalisation with Israel clashes with Pakistan’s ideology.
  • Pakistan maintains it will not recognise Israel without a Palestinian state.
  • Asim Munir questioned Israel’s credibility and reaffirmed Islamabad’s long-standing stance.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that he was not in favour of Islamabad joining the Abraham Accords to normalise relations with Israel.

Trump Urges Muslim Nations to Join Abraham Accords

His comments came after United States President Donald Trump asked countries involved in the peace talks with Iran to sign on to the Abraham Accords, which deal with establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and Arab nations.

"Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord which clashes with our fundamental ideologies," Asif said during an interview on a talk show with Samaa TV on Monday night.

Among the negotiators, the UAE and Bahrain are already members of the Accords, and Trump expects Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan to sign up.

Pakistan's Long-Standing Position

Pakistan's defence minister also talked about his country's long-standing position to not accept Israel until the Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is established.

"We have a very clear stance that it is not acceptable to us," he said.

The minister also highlighted the question of credibility. "How will you sit with those people whose word cannot be trusted for even a single day?" he asked.

He also mentioned Pakistan's passport, which says it is not valid for travel to Israel.

Asif is among the politicians who vehemently oppose any idea of normalisation of ties with the Jewish state.

Last month, he called Israel a "curse for humanity", while accusing it of carrying out genocide in the region.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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