Glimpses of when US marshals in the central district of California transferred custody of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to representatives from India's ministry of external affairs on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Rana was flown by special aircraft, accompanied by National Investigation Agency officials and guarded by a National Security Guard team, to New Delhi where he arrived on Thursday.

Photographs: Office of Public Affairs, US Department of Justice/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com