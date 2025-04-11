First Glimpse Of Terror Planner Rana

IMAGE: 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana being taken to be produced at the Patiala House court in New Delhi, April 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/NIA

IMAGE: Rana was brought to the court under high security. The court premises was cleared of all media before the terrorist's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the National Investigation Agency headquarters ahead of Rana's arrival.

The court granted the NIA 18 days' custody of Rana. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security checks being conducted outside the NIA HQ before Rana's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the NIA headquarters ahead of Rana's arrival, here and below. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police barricades outside the NIA headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Heavy security deployed outside the NIA headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Media persons wait outside the NIA headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The NIA tweet on Rana's extradition. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside the Patiala court ahead of Rana's appearance before the court, here and below. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

