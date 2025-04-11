HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
First Glimpse Of Terror Planner Rana

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 11, 2025 09:01 IST

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

IMAGE: 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana being taken to be produced at the Patiala House court in New Delhi, April 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/NIA

 

26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana being produced at Patiala House Court

IMAGE: Rana was brought to the court under high security. The court premises was cleared of all media before the terrorist's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Security tightened outside National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the National Investigation Agency headquarters ahead of Rana's arrival.
The court granted the NIA 18 days' custody of Rana. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Security checks being conducted outside National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters

IMAGE: Security checks being conducted outside the NIA HQ before Rana's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the NIA headquarters ahead of Rana's arrival, here and below. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police barricades outside the NIA headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Heavy security deployed outside the NIA headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Media persons wait outside the NIA headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The NIA tweet on Rana's extradition. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside the Patiala court ahead of Rana's appearance before the court, here and below. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff, Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
