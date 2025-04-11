'Tahawwur Rana Won't Get Solitary Confinement, But...'

'It is ensured that no adversaries or people who oppose Tahawwur Rana's philosophy are housed in the same ward or jail.'

IMAGE: Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is taken to be produced in court in New Delhi, April 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

With Tahawwur Rana's extradition from the United States to India, all eyes are on Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is expected to be lodged.

A former Pakistani army doctor turned businessman, Rana faces grave terror charges for allegedly facilitating David Headley in planning the 2008 Mumbai carnage that left 166 people dead.

His return to India marks a crucial moment in the quest for justice for 26/11 victims, but also raises pressing questions about his safety, surveillance, and the jail's readiness to house a high-risk inmate under intense public and international scrutiny.

Who better to shed light on Tihar's security apparatus than Sunil Kumar Gupta, the former jail superintendent of Tihar, who served in India's largest prison for nearly three decades? Gupta, co-author of Black Warrant, a chilling insider account of Tihar later adapted into a Netflix series, has overseen several high-profile inmates including Charles Sobhraj, Afzal Guru, and Chhota Rajan.

In this detailed and wide-ranging interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Gupta explains what awaits Rana inside Tihar -- from special security zones and surveillance to the challenges of housing a terror accused of such international consequence.

What kind of security arrangements will a terror accused like Tahawwur Rana face when he is lodged in Tihar Jail?

In Tihar and also in Rohini and Mandoli jails, there are high-security zones. These zones are manned by specialised police, often drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

Round-the-clock surveillance is maintained over such prisoners. CCTV cameras are fitted in these cells, and their activities are constantly monitored.

It is for the director general of prisons to decide in which high-security zone or in which jail such prisoners will be lodged. While making that decision, it is also ensured that no adversaries or people who oppose the philosophy of Tahawwur Rana are housed in the same ward or jail.

Additionally, it is ensured that he does not have any prior contacts within that jail. So, the lodgment of such a high-profile prisoner is done very carefully.

Given that he is an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, do you think he will be kept in solitary confinement or under special surveillance?

You can't keep any prisoner in solitary confinement unless it is ordered by a court. The jail administration has no authority to do so.

But such prisoners are usually kept under segregation. They are kept separately in a cell, under constant surveillance. There is round-the-clock monitoring, and at least four guards are deployed outside the cell.

It is ensured that they do not come into contact with other prisoners -- so they may not attempt any mischief that could compromise security.

Could you help us understand the difference between segregation and solitary confinement?

Yes. In segregation, the prisoner is kept apart from other inmates but can still come out of the cell at specific hours, as allowed by the jail administration.

In solitary confinement, the prisoner is confined inside a cell 24x7 and not allowed out under any circumstances. Solitary confinement can only be awarded by a court, whereas segregation is an administrative measure.

Given the public sentiment around Rana -- legally a terror accused but viewed as a terrorist by many -- how can Tihar Jail ensure both his safety and that of others? Is there a risk of retaliation by inmates or rogue elements?

Yes, there could be such risks. But nowadays, the terrorism angle is not that upfront. 26/11 happened in 2008 -- over 17 years ago. So, the local inmate population may not be very aware of Rana as an individual.

Most information about him would come from newspapers or television. So, it may not be very difficult to keep him in jail.

But it is also crucial that the prison authorities ensure his rights are not violated. A balance must be maintained between security concerns and the legal rights of the prisoner.

What kind of surveillance systems -- CCTV, informants, human intelligence -- typically exist for inmates of Rana's profile in Tihar?

Yes, these systems are in place. In our jails, we have three zones:

First-time offenders zone, with minimal security

Habitual offenders zone, where those who've spent a lot of time inside are lodged

High-security zone, for high-profile or dangerous prisoners

In the high-security zone, the Tamil Nadu Special Police is deployed. They are well-equipped with arms and ammunition. Prisoners are under constant watch, and CCTV cameras are operational throughout.

What precautions are taken when handling someone extradited from a foreign country, especially with intelligence value or global attention like Rana?

Such prisoners are generally not allowed to move outside their ward. They can access the open space within their ward but nowhere else.

If someone comes to meet him, he will be taken to the meeting area under tight security.

When taken to court, he will be escorted under the highest level of Delhi Police security, separate from other prisoners.

IMAGE: Tihar Jail in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

What security protocols does Delhi Police follow when escorting Rana to court or managing his movement inside the jail?

There is an escort party led by a senior police officer. When he is taken to court, complete segregation from other prisoners is ensured. Inside the prison too, his movement will be tightly controlled. Only designated security personnel will interact with or move him.

You managed Charles Sobhraj, the infamous bikini killer. What are the differences in handling a high-profile prisoner like him compared to a terror accused like Rana?

The key difference is public sympathy. Terror accused might have sympathisers both inside and outside the prison, which makes security more challenging.

A person like Sobhraj didn't enjoy any local sympathy. So, security for him was relatively easier to manage.

But someone like Rana might face animosity, even if he doesn't enjoy sympathy. That makes security all the more important.

In your book Black Warrant, you describe high-risk convicts. What kind of threats might Rana face both from within and outside the prison?

He may face threats from splinter groups or religious factions. Vigilance is the key.

Look at inmates like Chhota Rajan -- he's also in a high-security ward. Rana can be similarly accommodated. He won't require any extraordinary arrangements but will definitely need vigilant oversight due to potential animosity.

Given that he is being extradited from a US prison, are there diplomatic or procedural safeguards India must follow? What does that mean for jail authorities?

Yes. Sometimes extraditions come with conditions -- for example, that the prisoner won't be put in solitary confinement or that his human rights will be protected.

I recall a case where a UK court denied extradition to India of Sanjay Bhandari, a defence consultant accused of tax evasion and money laundering citing poor jail conditions and risk of torture.

The court highlighted significant human rights concerns, noting that Bhandari would face a 'real risk of extortion, accompanied by threatened or actual violence, from other prisoners and/or prison officials' if detained in Tihar Jail.

This decision underscores apprehensions about prison conditions and potential violations of the European Convention on Human Rights in India's detention facilities.

That was a big slap on India's jail administration.

So, in Rana's case, there may be conditions imposed, which will be handed over to the jail administration upon his arrival.

From your experience, how do jail authorities prepare for the arrival of a prisoner like Rana? Do they coordinate with intelligence agencies?

Yes. We receive advance notice. Appropriate arrangements are made.

Our jails -- Tihar, Rohini, Mandoli -- are equipped with high-security wards. We can easily manage multiple such prisoners at any time using existing resources. Coordination with intelligence and central forces is routine in such cases.

How will Rana be transported to Tihar Jail? What kind of security escort will he have?

He will be brought by Delhi Armed Police. Usually, vehicles are not allowed inside the (Tihar) jail compound. But in this case, the vehicle will be driven straight to the ward where he will be lodged.

He will be taken for entry registration and fingerprinting from there. The entire operation will be overseen by the director general of prisons, who is the final authority on where he will be housed.

The vehicle will likely be bulletproof and accompanied by a convoy, depending on the threat perception decided by Delhi Police.