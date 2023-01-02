How Our Generals Celebrated New Year

Glimpses of what our senior-most generals were up to on the first day of 2023.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande visited troops deployed at various locations in the high altitude area along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector to celebrate New Year 2023.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi to meet soldiers being treated there.

IMAGE: General Pande pats an army dog during his visit. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande interacts with soldiers. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande also visited the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi and interacted with the patients, including serving soldiers, veterans and their families. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan offers gift to a patient during his visit to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan interacts with a patient. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Anupama Chauhan, the CDS's wife, interacts with a patient during her visit to the Army Research and Referral Hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com