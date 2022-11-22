News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army sets out to shop for drone detection system, issues request for info

Army sets out to shop for drone detection system, issues request for info

Source: PTI
November 22, 2022 20:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued a request for information for procuring integrated drone detection systems.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel familiarise themselves with drones. Photograph: PTI Photo

It also issued a request for procurement for 180 canister launched anti-armour loiter ammunition (CALM) systems.

The move comes as India is stepping up its border surveillance amid continuing tension along its northern border as well as increasing incidents of arms being dropped across the border through drones.

 

The request for information (RFI) for nine integrated drone detection and interdiction system (improved version) was issued under the "Buy Indian" category.

The indigenous content in the equipment should be 60 per cent, which will be relaxed to 50 per cent in case of indigenously designed equipment.

The system comprises an active and passive detection system for low radar cross section aerial targets along with hard kill and certain soft kill options, integrated through a suitable command and control system.

The system also included facility of cuing the existing air defence guns, kinetic kill based drone interdiction system and high power microwave based counter drone system.

The RFI added that the procurement is being carried out by open tender enquiry. Vendors may be required to demonstrate all capabilities of the equipment.

The request for procurement (RFP) was issued for 180 CALM systems with accessories under emergency procurement through fast-track procedure.

The CALM system is a pre-loaded loiter ammunition canister or a drone that once fired can remain airborne for a period of time over a designated area and after the target is sighted it can be guided to destroy the target with an explosive payload.

Loiter munitions are a mix of surface-to-surface missiles and a drone, which has variants that can be recovered and reused if they have not been used for any strike.

The RFP said accessories should provide the mechanised infantry and armoured units capability to undertake remote controlled or unmanned actions at beyond visual range and stand-off ranges of up to 15 km to destroy armoured fighting vehicles with a HEAT (High-explosive anti-tank) warhead as per operational requirements.

It added that there should be provision to launch from an AFV at least one loiter munition (LM) from its canister and the fitment should not restrict traverse and elevation of main gun of the parent AFV. The ground control station (GCS) should be rugged with provision to control LM from at least 500 metres from parent AFV.

This procurement will also be made under the Buy Indian category with a requirement of at least 60 per cent of indigenous content. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Drone attacks are an evolving threat'
'Drone attacks are an evolving threat'
India in talks with US to procure MQ-9B drones
India in talks with US to procure MQ-9B drones
Modi's dream: Of drones and technology
Modi's dream: Of drones and technology
Tharoor's yatra continues as warring Cong groups unite
Tharoor's yatra continues as warring Cong groups unite
Probe shows Morbi bridge had rusty cables, loose bolts
Probe shows Morbi bridge had rusty cables, loose bolts
How mighty Argentina were felled by tenacious Saudi
How mighty Argentina were felled by tenacious Saudi
Aaftab has not confessed to Shraddha's murder: Lawyer
Aaftab has not confessed to Shraddha's murder: Lawyer
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?

Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?

How India can NEUTRALISE Enemy Drones

How India can NEUTRALISE Enemy Drones

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances