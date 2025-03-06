What Gifts Did Naidu Bring Nirmalaji?

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu showered gifts on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when he met her in New Delhi on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The FinMin has a look at Naidu's demands.

IMAGE: Naidu also called on Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Accompanying Naidu were Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

IMAGE: For Gadkari, Naidu brought a box of Araku Coffee.

IMAGE: A Naidu visit to Delhi would be incomplete without meeting the second most powerful man in the country.

IMAGE: For Amit Shah, Naidu brought Araku Coffee and the inevitable bouquet of flowers.

PTI reports: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various state government projects and to seek approval for two critical bills aimed at curbing land grabbing and addressing the drug menace in the southern state.

Naidu said he discussed the increasing land grabbing petitions and the state government's strategy to combat ganja and drug abuse with Shah.

The chief minister sought Shah's support for two key bills -- the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill 2024 and legislation to address the ganja and drug problem in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to discourage ganja cultivation by destroying crops at the source and by providing alternative employment opportunities.

Naidu underscored the critical issue of land disputes, stating that six out of 10 legal cases in the state pertained to land conflicts.

He pointed out that the absence of proper checks in the land computerisation process has led to large-scale encroachments, with private lands even being included under Section 22E and taken over.

Explaining the widespread impact, the chief minister noted that both urban and rural areas have been affected, as he urged the Centre to clear the AP Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill, citing Gujarat's existing model as a precedent.

Naidu stressed that the burden of proof should rest on the land grabber to curb illegal activities.

On law enforcement concerns, Naidu highlighted issues of bootlegging and illicit drug cultivation.

He also praised the EAGLE force for effectively controlling ganja cultivation in the state, and reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and heinous crimes.

To support the farmers, he assured incentives for alternative crops to replace ganja cultivation.

During his meeting with Sitharaman, Naidu discussed financial issues and the proposed Polavaram-Banakacherla river linking project.

He said 200 TMC of water, currently going to waste, could be diverted for agricultural and drinking purposes.

The chief minister noted that the Centre is supporting the Polavaram irrigation project as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The project is progressing well, with the first phase expected to be completed by 2027, he said, adding that the Centre has already released Rs 5,000 crore out of the total Rs 12,000 crore allocated for the project.

During his meeting with Gadkari, Naidu raised several highway projects in the state.

He sought early completion of the Eastern bypass road and the 189-km Outer Ring Road in Amaravati.

The discussions also included the Vizag to Mulapet coastal road and a direct Hyderabad to Machilipatnam port road, for which detailed project reports are currently under preparation.

Naidu also explored the possibility of a greenfield express highway connecting Hyderabad with the Machilipatnam (Bandar) port in Andhra Pradesh.

