HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » How many MLAs you have in Delhi?: Mann's jibe at Cong

How many MLAs you have in Delhi?: Mann's jibe at Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 15:34 IST

x

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday rubbished Congress's claim of dissent in the Aam Aadmi Party's state unit, asserting dedication of its leaders and workers.

IMAGE: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann speaks to media after after meeting with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @BhagwantMann/X

His remarks comes after AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with CM Mann, Punjab ministers and MLAs at Kapurthala House in Delhi on Tuesday amid rumours of dissent in the party's Punjab unit.

Mann said during the meeting Kejriwal thanked all Punjab ministers and MLAs for campaigning in the Delhi assembly polls.

 

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa recently claimed that over 30 AAP MLAs of the state's ruling party were in touch with his party and could switch sides.

Bajwa claimed these MLAs have realised that staying with AAP may not be politically beneficial in the long run.

Hitting out at claims of the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, CM Mann said,

"Bajwa has been saying this. He should not count our MLAs and instead see how many MLAs Congress has in Delhi."

Mann asserted that the AAP leaders are a "dedicated lot with no greed".

"He (Bajwa) has been making claims earlier also that 20 MLAs or 40 MLAs are in touch with him. Let them say it. We have formed this party with our sweat and blood going among people in the villages and towns in the state," Mann said.

Mann said that Punjab will be presented as a model state of development before the country ahead of the next assembly polls in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

Mann Punjab Cong Delhi AAP

RELATED STORIES

Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs
Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs
Will Delhi debacle have any impact on AAP in Punjab?
Will Delhi debacle have any impact on AAP in Punjab?
What's next for AAP after Delhi rout
What's next for AAP after Delhi rout
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP
What worked for BJP, what didn't for AAP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

35 Yrs Ago, Mandela Walked Out Of Prison

webstory image 2

10 Ways To ILU ILU Like Bollywood

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people continue to take a holy dip0:31

Drone visuals from the Ghats of Triveni Sangam as people...

Kareena returns to work for the first time post Saif's brutal stabbing incident0:26

Kareena returns to work for the first time post Saif's...

Sonamarg turns into winter wonderland after snowfall0:55

Sonamarg turns into winter wonderland after snowfall

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD