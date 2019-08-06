News
Rediff.com  » News » How Kashmir internal issue, UN monitoring it: Cong leader

How Kashmir internal issue, UN monitoring it: Cong leader

August 06, 2019 15:43 IST

A controversy was erupted in Lok Sabha after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday questioned the legality behind introducing the bills on Jammu and Kashmir.

Chowdhury, seeking to know from the government whether Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter or a bilateral issue, said the United Nations has been monitoring the situation there since 1948.

"You say it is an internal matter. The UN has been monitoring the situation since 1948. Then there is Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. Whether this is a bilateral matter or an internal matter...." Chowdhury asked, triggering opposition from treasury benches.

 

Chowdhury later said he needed clarification on the issue.

Hitting out at the Congress, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said a "headless Congress" has now also become "brainless".

"How can you say that Kashmir is not our integral part and it is not our internal issue. Frustrated with losses, the Congress has become mentally bankrupt. Sonia Gandhi was there in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was there, but no one pulled him up for these comments," he said.

The Centre had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

