How India's Children Celebrate Republic Day

The Inheritors of India are its youngsters.

India's future is in their hands...

That's plenty evident when children all over our country bring in Republic Day with verve and pride, coming together to honour the Constitution and uphold our democratic spirit.

Happy Republic Day, Dear Readers!

Photograph: ANI/Photo

With beautiful tri-colours painted on faces and hands, girls of the Gems Public School pose enthusiastically ahead of Republic Day celebrations in Patiala.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Senior students perform for Republic Day at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati, proudly holding up a symbolic copy of the Constitution during a powerful cultural presentation.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

At the Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru. she gracefully depicts Bharat Mata, with the Tiranga and against a backdrop of peacock feathers.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Wee thespians attached to the Vande Mataram group pause along a roadside for a compelling street play staged in Bhubaneswar, using theatre to spread messages of patriotism, civic awareness and national unity.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Republic Day means remembering our soldiers and donning the Indian Army uniform for a young lad at Red Road in Kolkata.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

A glorious sight from Muluk in Birbhum, West Bengal, that symbolises the joy and remarkable Rang of India.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Vibrant attire. The Tricolours. Wide smiles. Energy. Hope. A stirring tableaux from Anantnag, Kashmir.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Martial arts uniforms and flags for 73rd Republic Day celebrations, at Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Kartavya Path, New Delhi: Doesn't she look dazzling? This little Kanya of Hindustan.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Another scene from Anantnag, equally robust.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Little boys warmly shake hands with soldiers in Kupwara, Kashmir. The touching interaction reflects mutual respect and trust between young citizens and guardians of the nation.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Tiny Sonitpur gals with precious smiles twirl in Assamese costumes for a Republic Day function.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI

It's a big jhanda that needs six bachchas, with maybe as big hopes, to balance it, in mustard fields beside a train track near Amritsar. So India.

Photograph: ANI/Photo

Hindi Rusi bhai bhai. Republic Day at the Russian embassy in New Delhi. Flag waving to the tunes of the popular Bollywood song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI

Rehearsal drills in Amritsar.

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan