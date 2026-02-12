How India-US Trade Deal Finally Shaped Up

The turning point came with the appointment of Sergio Gor as the US ambassador to India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the then US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi, October 12, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points Modi-Trump announced negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement in February last year.

Talks slowed over market access disputes, especially India's reluctance to open dairy and agriculture sectors.

Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50%, citing India's Russian oil purchases.

In February last year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced to negotiate a 'mutually beneficial, multi-sector' Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) during the former's visit to Washington DC, observers thought India has the first mover advantage over other countries in sealing a trade deal to avoid the 'reciprocal tariff' by the US.

But progress halted as the two sides clashed over market access, with India unwilling to liberalise its politically sensitive dairy and agriculture sectors.

To show flexibility, India had rolled out a series of concessions to the US in February last year: From cutting import duties on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, withdrawing the so-called Google tax on digital advertising, and later rolling back a host of quality control orders.

Yet Trump's approach remained unpredictable. He blindsided New Delhi by doubling the already punitive 25 per cent tariff to 50 per cent, effective August 27 last year, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

After February last year, Modi and Trump avoided direct engagements as the American president repeatedly claimed credit for averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan following the escalation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Publicly, Trump oscillated between calling Modi a 'close friend' and dismissing India as a 'dead economy'.

India, The Maharaja Of Tariffs

Throughout 2025, his senior officials echoed his hardline. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of 'fuelling Russian war machine', Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared 'we need to fix India', US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer called India a 'tough nut to crack', and White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro alleged that 'Brahmins profiteering off Indian people' and described India as the 'India is maharaja of tariffs'.

Indian officials, however, remained measured in their response, choosing not to respond to most provocations.

In October, India signalled buying more energy products from the US and reduced oil purchases from Russia after US sanctions starting the same month. However, it didn't significantly move the needle towards a trade deal.

While India hoped for overall tariff to be reduced to 15 per cent, the US was reluctant to grant India a tariff advantage over regional competitors such as Pakistan (19 per cent), Bangladesh (20 per cent) and Indonesia (19 per cent), given India's 'limited' market liberalisation offer.

The turning point came with the appointment of Sergio Gor as the US ambassador to India. A long-time Trump aide, Gor had earlier served as director of the White House presidential personnel office, where he oversaw hiring across the administration.

In his first public address after taking over as ambassador, Gor on January 12 said it is not an easy task to get the trade deal across the finish line, but 'we are determined to get there.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald John Trump at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

'Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,' Gor observed.

In the FY27 Budget presented on February 1, the government announced a host of customs duty cuts and a 20 year tax holiday for foreign companies providing cloud services from India that will benefit the American firms.

It was Gor who first hinted at a breakthrough on Monday, February 2, evening, posting 'STAY TUNED...' on X shortly after Trump and Modi spoke. The post sent the GIFT Nifty surging, minutes before the formal announcements from both leaders. The rest, as they say, is history.

