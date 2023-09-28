How Does It Feel To Be Back On Earth?

Roscosmos Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio -- crew members on the International Space Station -- landed in a Soyuz MS-23 space capsule in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, September 27, 2023.

IMAGE: Sergey Prokopyev rests in a chair after landing. Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Specialists render assistance while standing next to the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. Photograph: Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Specialists help the International Space Station crew members. Photograph: Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Specialists carry an ISS crew member from the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. Photograph: Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Frank Rubio and Dmitry Petelin are seen inside the capsule. Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Petelin is pulled out of the capsule. Photograph: Roscosmos/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Petelin is carried out by specialists. Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The team of specialists at the site before the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule landed on earth. Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The Soyuz MS-23 space capsule descends from the skies. Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The Soyuz MS-23 space capsule lands. Photograph: Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The specialists approach the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. Photograph: Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Frank Rubio rest in chairs after their long voyage home. Photograph: NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com