How Delhi-ites Try To Beat The Heat

Delhi registered record high temperatures on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Glimpses of how Delhi residents tried to keep cool.

IMAGE: A girl takes a bath in Sanjay Lake in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children take a bath in Sanjay Lake to beat the heat. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jaljeera from a roadside vendor to beat the heat. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Locals offer cooling drinks in Narela, New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A man drinks a cooling drink offered by locals in Narela. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A man and child drink cooling drinks offered by locals in Narela, New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: A man wipes sweat with a gamcha while sitting on his makeshift bed by the roadside in Narela, New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Will the gamcha stave off the heat? A scene from Narela, New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

IMAGE: Women cover themselves with dupattas at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com