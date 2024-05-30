News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » How Delhi-ites Try To Beat The Heat

How Delhi-ites Try To Beat The Heat

By REDIFF NEWS
May 30, 2024 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi registered record high temperatures on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Glimpses of how Delhi residents tried to keep cool.

 

IMAGE: A girl takes a bath in Sanjay Lake in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children take a bath in Sanjay Lake to beat the heat. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jaljeera from a roadside vendor to beat the heat. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Locals offer cooling drinks in Narela, New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man drinks a cooling drink offered by locals in Narela. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man and child drink cooling drinks offered by locals in Narela, New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man wipes sweat with a gamcha while sitting on his makeshift bed by the roadside in Narela, New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Will the gamcha stave off the heat? A scene from Narela, New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women cover themselves with dupattas at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Heatwave: 7 Tips To Stay Safe, Healthy
Heatwave: 7 Tips To Stay Safe, Healthy
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
6 Natural Ways to Keep Your Body Cool
Summer: Foods To Eat And Avoid
Summer: Foods To Eat And Avoid
Modi to embark on meditation at Kanyakumari today
Modi to embark on meditation at Kanyakumari today
T20 WC: Terror threat at India-Pakistan match in NYC
T20 WC: Terror threat at India-Pakistan match in NYC
Abhishek, Fraser-McGurk In Dream IPL XI
Abhishek, Fraser-McGurk In Dream IPL XI
Praggnanandhaa beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway
Praggnanandhaa beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Summer: 10 Traditional Ways To Stay Cool

Summer: 10 Traditional Ways To Stay Cool

5 Healthy Asanas for Summer

5 Healthy Asanas for Summer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances