How are you getting money? Cong questions RSS registration, funding sources

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday raised questions about the Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh not being a registered organisation and about its funding.

They also alleged that the RSS did not register itself as an organisation so it could evade itself from complying with the government's laws and regulations.

"....throw the RSS registration on my face saying that RSS is a registered organisation. There ends the matter," Kharge, who has been constantly targeting the RSS by writing to the chief minister seeking restriction of activities in public places and disciplinary action against government employees associated with it, said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "...where is the money coming from for this unregistered organisation? To stitch the clothes, to conduct marches, to purchase the drums and trumpets, to build the buildings, where is the money coming from? If you (RSS) are unregistered, how are you getting the money?"

Stating that RSS is unregistered, to ensure that they don't come under the ambit of law, the minister said, "If you are registered you will have to pay the taxes, ensure compliance under the registrar of companies, Society Registration Act, NGO Act. They will have to share information about foreign and private donations, and domestic funding. So they are not getting registered."

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Hariprasad, too, raised questions about RSS not getting registered and about their funding.

"...to demand information about the funding, they should be a registered organisation. The Congress party, as well as the BJP is registered with the Election Commission of India. Where is the RSS registered?" he said.

Claiming that RSS' fund collection mode is such that, during Vijayadashami, money is given to the organisation by those donating in a cover as "Guru Dakshina", Hariprasad, an MLC, asked, have they given the account of such money collected in hundred years.

"There is black money there. Has the ED or IT department or CBI raided it? For whom is this money being used? They have constructed a Rs 700 crore building. Where did the money come from? They are doing it illegally. If I have to say. They should get registered," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on Kharge's comments, BJP leader and former deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan said, there is no need for every organisation to be registered.

"Every individual and organisation has the freedom to carry out their activities legally and constitutionally in a democracy...there is nothing that it should be a registered organisation. RSS is a voluntary organisation for building the country socially, religiously, culturally and educationally," he told reporters here.