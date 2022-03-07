Seen Camels Perform Stunts?

The camels of Bikaner are known for their strength, endurance and beauty.

The Border Security Force's Bikaner Camel Corps patrols the long international border which Rajasthan shares with Pakistan.

IMAGE: Camels and their riders perform stunts at the Bikaner Camel Festival, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A camel performs at the Bikaner Camel Fair Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

