Seen Camels Perform Stunts?

The camels of Bikaner are known for their strength, endurance and beauty.
The Border Security Force's Bikaner Camel Corps patrols the long international border which Rajasthan shares with Pakistan.
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Bikaner Camel Festival.
IMAGE: Camels and their riders perform stunts at the Bikaner Camel Festival, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: A camel performs at the Bikaner Camel Fair Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com
