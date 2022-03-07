News
Rediff.com  » News » Seen Camels Perform Stunts?

Seen Camels Perform Stunts?

By Rediff News Bureau
March 07, 2022 12:33 IST
The camels of Bikaner are known for their strength, endurance and beauty.

The Border Security Force's Bikaner Camel Corps patrols the long international border which Rajasthan shares with Pakistan.

 

 

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Bikaner Camel Festival.

IMAGE: Camels and their riders perform stunts at the Bikaner Camel Festival, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A camel performs at the Bikaner Camel Fair Festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
