Houses of 2 terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack destroyed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2025 10:46 IST

Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Officials carried out searches at the residences of Asif Sheikh of Monghama, Tral, and Adil Thoker of Guri, Anantnag. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.

 

The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added.

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
