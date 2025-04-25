Crackdown on military uniform sales after Pahalgam attack

Security checks have been intensified in Paltan Bazaar, a well-known market in Dehradun, following concerns about the unauthorised sale of military uniforms on Friday.

IMAGE: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at Integrated Check Post (ICP) after the government of India decides to close the ICP Attari with immediate effect following the Pahalgam terror attack, in Amritsar on Thursday. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

The action comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where assailants were reportedly disguised in military attire.

Speaking to ANI, the SSP of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said, "In Paltan Bazaar, old platoons used to shop. There are many old uniform shops. Therefore, a random inspection was launched in the market."

The measures aim to prevent impersonation and misuse of military clothing, especially after reports that such disguises were used during recent attacks.

A shopkeeper, Sagar Ahuja, while speaking to ANI reporters, narrated the instructions provided by the authorities.

He said only police personnel or those officially authorised by the army are allowed to buy such attire.

Shopkeepers have been instructed to verify the identity of every buyer.

"We've been told to check Aadhaar cards, ID cards, and even verify the buyer's phone number in real-time by calling it," said Sagar.

"We also have to note down their full address and, in case of army personnel, their unit details--for example, Garhwal Rifles, then we will have to add Unit 1 or 2, etc."

Ahuja added that, in recent years, the government has tightened regulations around military uniforms.

"Nowadays, the Indian Army issues official uniform fabric only through army canteens. The materials come with barcodes and cannot be sold to civilians. We merely stitch uniforms for army personnel who bring in their authorised fabric."

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan and the Kumaon region in Nainital, located on the international border, have ramped up security measures.

The districts have been placed on high alert, and public spaces have been closely monitored.

Additionally, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.