'We removed our bindis, started chanting Allahu Akbar'

A Pune-based woman, whose husband was killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, on Thursday recounted how she and other women in the group quickly removed bindis from their foreheads and began chanting 'Allahu Akbar' when they saw the attackers asking men to recite 'azaan'.

IMAGE: Mortal remains of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, who were killed in the Pahalgam Attack, being brought to Pune, in the wee hours of Thursday, April 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

But the frantic attempts to hide their religious identity failed to help as the gun-wielding terrorists did not spare the woman's husband and his friend, who was also from Pune.

Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote who was among the 26 persons killed by terrorists at Baisaran near Pahalgam on Tuesday, also said that when a local Muslim man confronted the attackers and asked why they were killing innocent people, they stripped him and shot him dead.

Ganbote recounted her harrowing experience to NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar during his visit to the bereaved family members where he paid homage to the departed soul.

Apart from Kaustubh Ganbote, his childhood friend Santosh Jagdale lost his life in the terror attack. The two families were travelling together when the group of four armed terrorists stopped them at Baisaran and began asking questions related to religion to them.

"The terrorists were insisting everyone to recite 'azaan' (Islamic call for prayer). All women in the group started reciting it, but still they killed our men. One local person, who was also a Muslim, confronted the four terrorists and asked why they were killing innocent people. He was also stripped of and shot," said Ganbote as she could not hold back her tears.

"As my husband's friend (Jagdale) was called by the terrorists and was asked whether he can recite the 'azaan', all women in the group immediately removed the bindis from our foreheads and started chanting 'Allahu Akbar'. But the terrorists killed both of them (Jagdale and Ganbote) and left the place," she continued.

Victim Jagdale's daughter Asavari and her mother Pratibha also narrated the horrific killings to Pawar.

"Four to five terrorists came from nowhere and started asking us whether we are Hindus or Muslims, and asked if someone is a Muslim and can recite 'kalmas'," the family told the former defence minister.

They recalled that the men were shot in the head, eyes, and chest.

Jagdale's wife noted there were no security personnel present at the time of the terror attack.

"We were not in a position to even shout for help as gun-toting terrorists were around," she said.

She also said that when her husband and Ganbote were rushed to a local hospital, they were not given their health updates for a long time.

"Till 10 pm, we were told that they were alive. Later, we were informed that they were dead. All of us were helpless," Pratibha Jagdale said.

She urged the government authorities to shut the area for tourists to prevent similar incidents in future.

"What should we do now as I lost my husband...my daughter lost her father. I am not able to see my husband's face since yesterday?" said Jagdale with tears rolling down her cheeks.

She demanded that the perpetrators be punished severely for killing men in front of their wives and children.

"Small kids were crying. While coming down from the spot, we were not able to walk and fell in the mud," she said, noting that it was their first day in Kashmir.

In a social media post after the visit, Pawar said he visited the residences of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, two Pune residents killed in the Pahalgam attack. He paid respects to both victims and spoke with their grieving family members to know what happened.

"This cowardly terrorist attack has claimed the lives of many innocent Indians, including Atul Mone, Sanjay Lele, and Hemant Joshi from Dombivli, and Dilip Desale from Panvel. I pay heartfelt tributes to all of them. Their families are facing an unimaginable loss, and I extend my deepest sympathies to them," he said.

Calling the attack 'heart-wrenching,' Pawar said it was deeply disturbing that innocent tourists became victims of such a heinous act.

"I strongly condemn this despicable terrorist attack. It is imperative that we take firm steps to eliminate such acts of terrorism and strengthen the security of our nation," he said.