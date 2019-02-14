AAP vs Centre: SC says Centre controls Delhi's anti-corruption branch

February 14, 2019 13:19 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on the contentious issue of control of services in the National Capital Territory in the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre and referred the matter to a larger bench.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on their views on disputes pertaining to the anti-corruption branch, setting up of commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of pubic prosecutors.

The apex court also upheld the Centre's notification that its employees cannot be probed in corruption cases by ACB of Delhi government.

The top court also said that instead of the LG, the Delhi government will have the right to appoint public prosecutors or law officers. PTI SJK MNL LLP LLP

Reacting the verdict, the Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the judgement.

People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the verdict and said it removes ambiguities in the powers of the Delhi government.

There should no scope for "confusion or conflict" and the AAP government should humbly accept the Supreme Court judgement, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta said.

"We welcome the Supreme Court decision removing ambiguities in the powers of the Delhi govt. After this verdict there shouldn't be any scope for confusion or conflict. The Delhi govt should humbly accept it & govern the capital as it was being done before they had come to power," he said on Twitter.