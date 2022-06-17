News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hostel of Kanpur violence accused's stepmother faces demolition

Hostel of Kanpur violence accused's stepmother faces demolition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 17, 2022 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has served a notice to the stepmother of June 3 violence key accused Zafar Hayat Hashmi, seeking explanations why a hostel allegedly owned by her should not be demolished.

IMAGE: Members and supporters of AISA and SFI during a protest at Jantar Mantar, against the demolition of the 'illegally constructed' houses after the protest that turned violent in the wake of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad in Uttar Pradesh, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The notice, issued on Tuesday, was pasted the next day at Purvanchal Boys hostel, a three-storey structure with 40 rooms, located in Hitkari Nagar, Kakadev, said a senior official.

KDA's chief Engineer, Rohit Khanna, has issued the notice under section 27(1) of the Town Planning and Development Act asking Shahida Zafar Hashmi to appear before him on June 30 personally and submit a written explanation about raising of the structure at her 200-square yard plot without getting the map sanctioned.

 

If she fails to reply, the construction would be declared unauthorised, the notice read.

Shahida has been asked to submit her reply, with documents, by 12 noon June 30, said the Chief Engineer's notice.

In the notice, Khanna is said to have asked Shahida to submit in writing, as to why an order for demolition of the 'illegally constructed hostel' should not be passed.

The notice also says if the owner fails to submit a suitable reply, a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for illegal construction will be imposed on her or him, and a fine of Rs 2,500 for each subsequent day if the offence continues.

The KDA had earlier demolished a building in Kanpur's Swaroop Nagar owned by one Mohammad Ishtiyaq, allegedly a close aide of Zafar Hashmi.

It had also initiated action against a Kanpur-based builder, Haji Wasi, after his name came up allegedly in connection with funding to Zafar Hashmi, who is currently behind bars.

The KDA has sealed about a dozen buildings owned by Wasi in Chamanganj, Bansmandi, Chakeri, and Swaroop Nagar areas.

Uttar Pradesh government has been quick to use bulldozers to raze properties of those whose names came up for leading the protests.

On June 12, house of Javed Pump, one of key accused in anti-BJP protests in Prayagraj, was bulldozed by the district authorities.

A day before that, Saharanpur authorities, had demolished houses of another two accused, and shared videos of the act on social media.

Several districts in the state witnessed violent protests last Friday, staged to denounce a comment made against Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The demolition is most unfair and unjust'
'The demolition is most unfair and unjust'
'They are targeting us because we respect the law'
'They are targeting us because we respect the law'
Bulldozer Raj: 'Only recourse is the courts'
Bulldozer Raj: 'Only recourse is the courts'
Protesters in UP torch police outpost, vandalise buses
Protesters in UP torch police outpost, vandalise buses
Secret behind DK's longevity revealed
Secret behind DK's longevity revealed
Notification to link Aadhaar with voter list issued
Notification to link Aadhaar with voter list issued
MLC polls: HC turns down pleas by Malik, Deshmukh
MLC polls: HC turns down pleas by Malik, Deshmukh
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Prophet row: Friday prayers go peacefully in UP

Prophet row: Friday prayers go peacefully in UP

'In UP the police is executioner and judge'

'In UP the police is executioner and judge'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances