Honeymoon murder: Raja sustained two head injuries, says SIT chief

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 09, 2025 19:50 IST

Following the arrest of four people in the Indore couple case, Meghalaya Special Investigation Team chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said on Monday that, according to the post-mortem report, the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi sustained two head injuries.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. Photograph: Courtesy X

"Post-mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

 

Vishal Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha and Akash Rajput have been arrested in the case, while the Meghalaya police are on its way to formally arrest Sonam, wife of Raja Raghuvanshi from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur.

Earlier on Monday, Kharkongor said that they would get the transit remand of the four accused to bring them to Shillong.

Speaking with ANI, SIT chief and SP (city), East Khasi Hills, Kharkongor, also mentioned that their team is about to reach Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where they will arrest Sonam, who surrendered to the UP police earlier in the day.

"First challenge was the terrain and then weather, but eventually we took up the challenge and discovered the body of Raja, registered the murder case and initiated the investigation. Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand," he said.

"We formed the SIT with capable officers in the case. Last night, we sent two teams, one to Uttar Pradesh and the other to Madhya Pradesh. Patterns are saying that the Raja and Sonam did not have good contact, but that is a subject of investigation," the SIT Chief said.

Sonam Raghuvansi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, said a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya.

