Rediff.com  » News » Hoisting The Tiranga At 7,462 Metres

Hoisting The Tiranga At 7,462 Metres

By REDIFF NEWS
October 21, 2023 10:22 IST
Team Har Shikhar Tiranga led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal of the Indian Army climbed Mount Jongsong (7,462 metres) in just 10 days.

Colonel Jamwal has scaled Mount Everest thrice and has been awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2013.

Har Shikhar Tiranga is a campaign that involves hoisting the national flag on the highest peak in every state in India.

The team involves 20 men, both from the army and civilian.

 

IMAGE: The Har Shikhar Tiranga team led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal with the Indian flag. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bone chilling cold accompanies the team's ascent to the summit.

 

IMAGE: The team on their way to the summit. Mount Jongsong is located in Sikkim.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
