The Tallest Tiranga In India!

The Tallest Tiranga In India!

By REDIFF NEWS
October 20, 2023 12:12 IST
IMAGE: People cheer the inauguration of the tallest national flag in the Republic. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 418 feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar district.

"It is the golden day of my life," Gadkari told ANI. "I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic."

"I have done a lot of things in life -- tunnels, bridges, but this is the most amazing."

 

IMAGE: Nitin Gadkari with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the inauguration of the tallest national flag -- 418 feet tall -- at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Gadkari, Mann and Border Security Force Inspector General Atul Fulzele salute the Tiranga.

 

 

 Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

