The Tallest Tiranga In India!

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 418 feet national flag, the tallest in the country, at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar district.
"It is the golden day of my life," Gadkari told ANI. "I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic."
"I have done a lot of things in life -- tunnels, bridges, but this is the most amazing."
