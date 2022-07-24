News
Rediff.com  » News » Hoarding congratulating Murmu found torn in Maha, case registered

Hoarding congratulating Murmu found torn in Maha, case registered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 24, 2022 23:48 IST
A hoarding put up by Bharatiya Janata Party workers congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu was found torn on Sunday in Vasai city in Maharashtra, prompting the police to launch a probe.

IMAGE: President-elect Droupadi Murmu. Photograph: ANI Photo

On the complaint lodged by activists of BJP, a case was registered at the Manikpur police station at Vasai in the Palghar district under section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, an official said.

 

The hoarding with the picture of Murmu was found damaged, he said.

Nobody is arrested so far.

Agitated BJP workers pulled down the damaged hoarding on Sunday night and demanded strict action against the culprits.

