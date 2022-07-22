News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Unexpected' vote for Murmu from Kerala rejoices BJP

'Unexpected' vote for Murmu from Kerala rejoices BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 22, 2022 11:35 IST
The recently held presidential election and the historic victory of Droupadi Murmu are likely to create political ripples in Kerala as the National Democratic Alliance candidate received an unexpected vote from the southern state.

IMAGE: President-elect Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

When results of the much-awaited poll was announced in New Delhi on Thursday, Murmu was found to have received one vote from Kerala.

As there is no Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in the 140-member state assembly, it was generally expected that the entire votes would be polled to opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.

 

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led ruling Left Democratic Front and the Congress-headed United Democratic Front opposition front had announced their support to Sinha.

The question being raised by political observers now is whether the vote polled to the NDA candidate was by a mistake or a deliberate one.

The BJP state unit already came out expressing happiness over the unexpected single vote to the NDA candidate.

"The single vote which Droupadi Murmu got from Kerala has more value than the rest of 139 votes polled," BJP state president K Surendran said.

He also termed the vote received by Murmu as a 'positive vote' against the negative stand being taken up by the Left and right fronts in the state.

Murmu scripted history on Thursday by becoming the country's first tribal President, defeating Opposition candidate Sinha in a one-sided contest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
