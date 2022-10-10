'His demise pains me': Prez, PM condole Mulayam's death

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among a host of leaders who condoled Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise.

The 82-year-old Yadav passed away in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Here are some of the condolence messages.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: @narendramodi /Twitter

The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!

-- President Droupadi Murmu

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti.

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

-- Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful. Despite being opponents in politics, Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open hear. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief.

-- Union Minister Rajanth Singh

I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri #MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much.

-- Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda

The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior associated with grassroots politics. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav.

-- Rahul Gandhi

Received the sad news of the demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His unparalleled contribution to Indian politics as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Akhilesh Yadav and all other loved ones.

-- Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra