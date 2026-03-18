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Maharashtra Government Responds to IT Job Fraud Targeting Graduates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 17:28 IST

The Maharashtra government is cracking down on IT job fraud targeting fresh graduates at Hinjewadi IT Park, promising new regulations to protect employees and prevent future scams.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra government is taking action against individuals involved in a job fraud targeting fresh graduates at Hinjewadi IT Park.
  • Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the IT job fraud case, following intervention by the Labour Department.
  • The government is working on establishing clear regulations to address forced resignations and job terminations within the IT sector.
  • New central labour codes include provisions for a separate tribunal for the IT sector, which will be implemented in Maharashtra upon finalisation of the rules.
  • The Labour Department addresses IT sector employee complaints through conciliation, referring unresolved cases to labour or industrial courts.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the legislative assembly that action has been initiated against those involved in an alleged fraud targeting fresh graduates with the promise of jobs at Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune.

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar said his department promptly intervened after reports claimed that nearly 1,000 freshers were duped on the pretext of jobs. The case was handed over to the police, leading to the arrest of two accused persons, he said.

 

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by MLA Shankar Jagtap, who also demanded the formation of a special investigation team to help victims recover their money.

Jagtap also raised concerns regarding "forced resignations and layoffs" in the IT sector, calling for clear regulations and legal protection for employees.

Government Response and Future Regulations

Fundkar said efforts are underway to ensure justice for the affected youth and to prevent recurrence of such incidents. He said the government is working towards framing "clear rules to regulate issues such as forced resignations and job terminations in the IT sector".

He said complaints from IT sector employees are first addressed through conciliation by the Labour Department, and if unresolved, are referred to labour or industrial courts.

The minister also said that provisions under the Centre's new labour codes include setting up a separate tribunal for the IT sector, which will be implemented in the state once the relevant rules are finalised.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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