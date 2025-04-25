HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hindus would never do such a thing: Bhagwat on Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2025 08:56 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said terrorists killed people in Pahalgam after asking about their religion, and Hindus would never do such a thing.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering at the inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) new office, 'Yashwant', in New Delhi on April 22, 2025. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

"We hope for a strong response," he said at a public event here on Thursday, three days after 26 people, most of them tourists, died in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People were killed after being asked about their religion. Hindus would never do such a thing," the RSS chief said, adding that 'the battle is between dharma and adharma.'

 

"There is pain in our hearts. We are angry. But to destroy evil, strength must be shown. Ravana refused to change his mind, and there was no other option. Ram killed him only after giving him a chance to reform," he said.

The RSS chief also said unity within society was essential to prevent such tragedies and deter malicious intent.

"If we are united, no one will dare to look at us with ill intentions. And if someone does, their eye will be smashed. We hope for a strong response," he said.

"Hatred and hostility are not in our nature. But neither is silently enduring harm. A truly non-violent person must also be strong. If there is no strength, there is no choice. But when there is strength, it must be visible when needed," he stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
