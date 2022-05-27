News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hindu outfit says Ajmer dargah was also a temple, clergy rejects claim

Hindu outfit says Ajmer dargah was also a temple, clergy rejects claim

Source: PTI
May 27, 2022 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Claiming the mausoleum of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was once a temple, a Hindu outfit has demanded a survey of the premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

IMAGE: The dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajvardhan Singh Parmar of Maharana Pratap Sena claimed Hindu symbols were present on the walls and windows of the dargah.

 

However, the body of Khadims (servitors) has rejected the claim, saying there was no such symbol.

”The dargah of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz was an ancient Hindu temple earlier. The symbols of Swastika are there on the walls and windows. We demand that ASI conduct a survey of the dargah,” Parmar told reporters.

Moin Chisti, president of Anjuman Saiyad Zadgan, the body of Khadims, said the claim is baseless as there is no such symbol at the mausoleum. He said millions of people, both Hindus and Muslims, visit the place every year.

”I am saying this with full responsibility that the symbol of Swastika is nowhere in the dargah. The dargah has been there for 850 years. No such question ever arose. There is a certain kind of atmosphere in the country today which was never there,” he said.

He said raising questions about the mausoleum of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti means hurting the sentiments of crores of people who offer prayers there irrespective of their religion.

Chisti said it is for the government to respond to such elements.

Mausoleum secretary Wahid Hussain Chisti dubbed the claim an attempt to disturb communal harmony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Qutub Minar not a place of worship, ASI tells court
Qutub Minar not a place of worship, ASI tells court
Gyanvapi case: Next hearing to be held on May 30
Gyanvapi case: Next hearing to be held on May 30
BJP MP 'challenges' Owaisis to 'dig all mosques'
BJP MP 'challenges' Owaisis to 'dig all mosques'
Dehati Disco Review
Dehati Disco Review
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 15,814
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 15,814
'Gurumurthy must be sacked from RBI'
'Gurumurthy must be sacked from RBI'
GoodFellas' Ray Liotta dies
GoodFellas' Ray Liotta dies
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal

4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal

Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?

Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances