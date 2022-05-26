News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal mosque

4 tourists booked for offering namaz at Taj Mahal mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 26, 2022 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Four people were arrested for offering 'namaz' at the Shahi mosque in the Taj Mahal premises, police said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI

The four were booked under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code which punishes 'provoking with intent to cause riots'.

"Four tourists were arrested for offering namaz at the mosque in Taj Mahal premises on Wednesday. Three of them are from Hyderabad and one is from Azamgarh. They have been booked under the section of 153 of IPC. They have been presented in the court," said Vikas Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City).

 

Superintending archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle Raj Kumar Patel said there is a Supreme Court order that prohibits offering of namaz inside Taj premises on all days except Friday.

He said even on Friday only the residents of Tajganj locality -- where the mausoleum is located -- are allowed to pray between 12 pm and 2 pm.

The four men were spotted offering namaz at the Shahi mosque at about 5 pm on Wednesday evening.

They were accosted by the officials from the Archaeological Survey of India and Central Industrial Security Force and were handed over to the local police.

According to some, prohibition on offering of namaz inside the Taj mosque was unheard of till a few days ago.

"Namaz has been offered at the mosque of the Taj Mahal regularly. But some days ago the Archaeological Survey of India claimed that as per the order of the Supreme Court of India offering namaz is prohibited in the mosque premises except Friday," said Ibrahim Zaidi, the head of the Intezamia Committee at Taj Mahal.

Zaidi said the committee has asked the ASI to give the prohibition in writing with proof and also display a board announcing the prohibition to the tourists.

Vinod Dixit, a tourist guide from Lucknow, who accompanied the tourists, claimed that the accused had no idea they were committing a crime.

"They had no idea that they cannot offer namaz. They did it by mistake. There wasn't even any notice board saying that it's prohibited," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What does the Taj Mahal mean to you? Tell us
What does the Taj Mahal mean to you? Tell us
BJP MP says Taj Mahal land belongs to Jaipur royals
BJP MP says Taj Mahal land belongs to Jaipur royals
Why the Taj Mahal is so special to me!
Why the Taj Mahal is so special to me!
Sidhu appointed as clerk in jail, given special diet
Sidhu appointed as clerk in jail, given special diet
Imran Khan Is On The March!
Imran Khan Is On The March!
Qualifier 2: RCB could hold edge over Rajasthan Royals
Qualifier 2: RCB could hold edge over Rajasthan Royals
Want A Job? Be SKEDUCATED!
Want A Job? Be SKEDUCATED!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

In Pictures: The many faces of the Taj Mahal!

In Pictures: The many faces of the Taj Mahal!

'Taj Mahal is a symbol of love and peace'

'Taj Mahal is a symbol of love and peace'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances