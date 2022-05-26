News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gyanvapi case: Next hearing to be held on May 30

Gyanvapi case: Next hearing to be held on May 30

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 26, 2022 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A district court, which on Thursday heard arguments of Muslim side on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, fixed May 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.

"The Muslim side's arguments on the maintainability of the case remained incomplete today, which they will continue on May 30 -- the date fixed by the court for the next hearing," said District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.

The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

 

Singh on Tuesday had said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Shivling in Gyanvapi is one of 12 Jyotirlingas: VHP
Shivling in Gyanvapi is one of 12 Jyotirlingas: VHP
SC allows namaaz at Gyanvapi, protects Shivling site
SC allows namaaz at Gyanvapi, protects Shivling site
Katrina-Vicky Look Pretty for Karan Johar's Party
Katrina-Vicky Look Pretty for Karan Johar's Party
How Jack, John, Alpha, Golf brought down Yasin Malik
How Jack, John, Alpha, Golf brought down Yasin Malik
Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'
Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'
Moody's slashes India's GDP growth to 8.8% for 2022
Moody's slashes India's GDP growth to 8.8% for 2022
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'

'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'

Fast-track court to hear Gyanvapi Shivling worship plea

Fast-track court to hear Gyanvapi Shivling worship plea

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances