Hindu Groups Protest Over Student Suicide In Tonk

Protests have erupted in Tonk, Rajasthan, as family and Hindu groups demand justice and arrests following the alleged suicide of a student who they claim was pressured to convert to Islam.

Key Points Protests erupted in Tonk following the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old student.

Family members and Hindu organisations are demanding arrests, alleging the student was pressured for religious conversion.

The student's mother claims he was under mental stress due to pressure from a Muslim girl and her family to convert to Islam.

Protesters are seeking a fair investigation, immediate arrests, compensation for the family, and a government job for a family member.

Family members of a 17-year-old student who allegedly committed suicide and activists of Hindu organisations held a protest in Tonk on Friday, demanding the arrest of those accused of abetting the suicide of a boy by pressuring him for religious conversion.

The protesters gathered under the banner of Sarv Hindu Samaj at Ghantaghar Chowk, raised slogans, burnt tyres and held a demonstration, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

Demands For Justice After Student's Death

The Class 12 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house on Thursday morning. He was living with his mother and younger brother in Tonk for the last five years in a rented accommodation.

His mother alleged that he was being forced by a Muslim girl and his family members to convert and he died by suicide under pressure.

In her complaint, she alleged that her son was under mental stress due to a love affair with the girl who was forcing him to convert to Islam.

Investigation Underway Into Allegations

The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused, a fair probe and strict action in the case. They also sought compensation for the family and a government job for one family member.

Tonk SDM Hukmichand reached the protest site and held talks with the family members and representatives of Hindu organisations. He assured them that their demands would be forwarded to senior authorities and appropriate action would be taken.

Kotwali police station SHO Bhanwar Lal said that a case was registered against eight accused including the girl, her parents, the school teacher and others.

He said that no arrest has been made and the matter was under investigation.