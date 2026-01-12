HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Hindu activists force cancellation of interfaith wedding reception in UP

Hindu activists force cancellation of interfaith wedding reception in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 12, 2026 18:53 IST

x

Hindu activists objected to the walima (wedding reception) of a newly-married couple in Kotwali police station area of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, organising a protest that prompted the family to cancel the event, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said on Sunday night, Dr Adnan, a resident of Zia Khel locality in Shahjahanpur city, was holding his walima ceremony at a local banquet lawn. He had married a Hindu girl named Neelam in a registry marriage in Delhi.

As information went around, a large number of Hindu activists reached the event venue and created a ruckus. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced.

 

Rajesh Awasthi, a Hindu leader who participated in the protest, said they had received information that Adnan had married a Hindu girl and his family was holding a walima feast. Triggered by this, Hindu activists reached the venue and protested against the marriage.

Awasthi said the police were also informed, who arrived at the scene and the walima ceremony was eventually cancelled.

A memorandum was submitted to superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi on Monday, demanding action against Adnan under the National Security Act, he added.

Superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Monday that Adnan Ansari (29), a dentist by profession, had married Neelam (35), an MBA graduate working in a multinational company, in a Delhi court on September 12 last year.

The walima ceremony for the marriage was being held on Sunday night.

He said when the police reached the spot after receiving information, the family members informed them that they had cancelled the walima ceremony.

The senior officer, citing family members, said Adnan's family had also printed invitation cards for the walima, in which the bride's name was mentioned as Neelam Ansari.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rightwing threat: Interfaith couple cancels reception
Rightwing threat: Interfaith couple cancels reception
Interfaith wedding called off in Maha after protests
Interfaith wedding called off in Maha after protests
Love jihad charge haunts CPM over interfaith wedding
Love jihad charge haunts CPM over interfaith wedding
UP: Girl in interfaith relationship handed to parents
UP: Girl in interfaith relationship handed to parents
HC slams UP police for detaining interfaith couple
HC slams UP police for detaining interfaith couple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Shakti Kapoor's Swag Steals the Show, Fans Are Amazed!1:01

Shakti Kapoor's Swag Steals the Show, Fans Are Amazed!

Frozen waterfall brings cheer to tourists in Kashmir1:51

Frozen waterfall brings cheer to tourists in Kashmir

PM Modi shares car ride with German Chancellor Merz2:10

PM Modi shares car ride with German Chancellor Merz

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO