HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » HC slams UP police for detaining interfaith couple

HC slams UP police for detaining interfaith couple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 19, 2025 09:48 IST

x

The Allahabad high court on Saturday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for the 'illegally detention' of an interfaith couple without any direction/order for taking them into custody, and ordered their release.

IMAGE: Allahabad high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

In pursuance of a direction of the high court, police on Saturday produced the interfaith couple, who were taken into custody after they left the court premises on October 15, before a bench of Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Divesh Chandra Samant.

The bench termed the custody of Shane Ali and Rashmi 'illegal' due to the absence of any direction/order to that effect, and directed that the interfaith couple be released forthwith.

Noting that the girl was a major and police couldn't have taken her into custody without direction from the competent authority, the bench said the move violated her fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

 

The bench, which held a special hearing on a holiday, directed that the girl is free to go wherever she wants with the second petitioner (the man).

The court also directed the investigating officer from the Akrabad police station in Aligarh, who produced the interfaith couple before the court on Saturday, to ensure that both the petitioners are safely escorted to the place of their choice.

"The plea that the girl had to be kept at a 'one stop centre' and the man with whom she wanted to live be detained at the police station because of tension in the area due to different religions of the parties is not acceptable and cannot justify the detention of the aforesaid persons," the bench noted.

"A person can be detained by police or other state authorities only under the law. A detention under social pressure but without the authority of law does not make it legal.

"In a democratic country governed by the rule of law, the state government and its law-enforcement machinery are expected to use their power to protect the liberty of a citizen, and not succumb to social pressures.

"The officers who failed in their duty to protect the liberty of the boy and the girl are liable to department action," the court added.

The bench also directed the Prayagraj police commissioner, Aligarh SSP, and Bareilly SSP to ensure the safety and security of the interfaith couple so that there is no extra legal interference in their companionship.

Fixing November 28 as the next of hearing, the bench directed the Aligarh SSP to appear before the court with an inquiry report.

The writ petition filed by the interfaith couple sought the quashing of an first information report (FIR) dated September 27, which was registered at the Akrabad police station by the father of the girl.

On Friday, the court directed police to produce the interfaith couple before the court after it was informed that they were 'abducted' by the father of the girl and police when they left the court premises on October 15.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

1L love jihad cases, vote jihad in 14 seats: Fadnavis
1L love jihad cases, vote jihad in 14 seats: Fadnavis
'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row
'400 girls lost to love jihad': Kerala BJP leader sparks row
Maha govt sets up 7 member panel for law on love jihad
Maha govt sets up 7 member panel for law on love jihad
Gujarat police rescue woman from 'love jihad' in Assam
Gujarat police rescue woman from 'love jihad' in Assam
Family conducts daughter's 'shradh' for interfaith marriage
Family conducts daughter's 'shradh' for interfaith marriage

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 2

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

webstory image 3

India's 7 Stunning Glass Bridges

VIDEOS

Massive fire erupts at Dhaka airport, flight ops suspended3:43

Massive fire erupts at Dhaka airport, flight ops suspended

Jaipur Boutique Unveils India's Most Expensive Sweet at Rs 1,11,000 per Kg6:08

Jaipur Boutique Unveils India's Most Expensive Sweet at...

Avneet Kaur's Daring Diwali Party Look Steals the Spotlight!0:47

Avneet Kaur's Daring Diwali Party Look Steals the Spotlight!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO