News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Rightwing threat forces interfaith couple to cancel wedding reception

Rightwing threat forces interfaith couple to cancel wedding reception

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 16, 2024 14:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A United States-based interfaith couple of Indian origin was forced to cancel their wedding reception in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh following 'threats of protests' by rightwing organisations, officials said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The couple was married in March and registered it under the Special Marriage Act at an Indian consulate in the US.

They had planned to host a reception for family members and friends at a hotel in Aligarh on Saturday, their relatives said.

 

However, after the invitation card of the reception became circulated on social media, they faced stiff opposition from the Bajrang Bal, a Bajrang Dal splinter group, the All India Karni Sena, and some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

On December 12, the groups announced that they would hold protests against the event and also allegedly pressured the hotel management to cancel the booking.

The groups also approached Additional District Magistrate (City) Amit Kumar, expressing strong opposition to the event.

They submitted a joint memorandum, signed by former Aligarh mayor Shakuntala Bharti and All India Karni Sena president Thakur Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, warning that it could lead to unrest.

Citing the alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and recent violence in Sambhal and Bharaich, the memorandum said the event could potentially breach peace in the city.

Chauhan said the marriage was a 'clear case of love jihad' and his organisation would firmly oppose the celebration.

The hotel management said it would comply with the district authorities' directives in the matter.

Meanwhile, top district officials held discussions on December 13 but both families had decided to call off the function by the afternoon, citing 'unforseen circumstances'.

The couple is highly educated and skilled professionals from well-known families. After initial resistance, both the families agreed to the marriage, family sources said.

The families requested to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns and declined to comment to PTI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Love Jihad must be declared ultra vires
Love Jihad must be declared ultra vires
'UP's love jihad law legalises criminal intimidation'
'UP's love jihad law legalises criminal intimidation'
Maha minister's remark on 'love jihad' rocks assembly
Maha minister's remark on 'love jihad' rocks assembly
Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!
Ahsaas Channa Is Cute, Cute, Cute!
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
Aus press advantage on rain-marred day in Brisbane
Have You Heard About The Potato Crisis?
Have You Heard About The Potato Crisis?
Ajit Doval may travel to Beijing soon
Ajit Doval may travel to Beijing soon
More like this
'Love jihad' poses major threat to nation's unity: Court
'Love jihad' poses major threat to nation's unity: Court
Interfaith couples uneasy as 'love jihad' storm rages
Interfaith couples uneasy as 'love jihad' storm rages

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances