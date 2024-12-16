Rightwing threat forces interfaith couple to cancel wedding reception

A United States-based interfaith couple of Indian origin was forced to cancel their wedding reception in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh following 'threats of protests' by rightwing organisations, officials said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The couple was married in March and registered it under the Special Marriage Act at an Indian consulate in the US.

They had planned to host a reception for family members and friends at a hotel in Aligarh on Saturday, their relatives said.

However, after the invitation card of the reception became circulated on social media, they faced stiff opposition from the Bajrang Bal, a Bajrang Dal splinter group, the All India Karni Sena, and some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

On December 12, the groups announced that they would hold protests against the event and also allegedly pressured the hotel management to cancel the booking.

The groups also approached Additional District Magistrate (City) Amit Kumar, expressing strong opposition to the event.

They submitted a joint memorandum, signed by former Aligarh mayor Shakuntala Bharti and All India Karni Sena president Thakur Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, warning that it could lead to unrest.

Citing the alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and recent violence in Sambhal and Bharaich, the memorandum said the event could potentially breach peace in the city.

Chauhan said the marriage was a 'clear case of love jihad' and his organisation would firmly oppose the celebration.

The hotel management said it would comply with the district authorities' directives in the matter.

Meanwhile, top district officials held discussions on December 13 but both families had decided to call off the function by the afternoon, citing 'unforseen circumstances'.

The couple is highly educated and skilled professionals from well-known families. After initial resistance, both the families agreed to the marriage, family sources said.

The families requested to remain anonymous due to privacy concerns and declined to comment to PTI.