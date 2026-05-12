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Home  » News » Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for 2nd term

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for 2nd term

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 12, 2026 12:31 IST

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Himanta Biswa Sarma commences his second term as Assam's Chief Minister, solidifying the NDA's continued governance in the state with a grand swearing-in ceremony attended by top national leaders.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

IMAGE: Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.
  • Four MLAs, including Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, also took oath as ministers in Assam.
  • The swearing-in ceremony marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in Assam.
  • Key leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah attended the Assam Chief Minister's swearing-in.

Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

 

Key Ministers Join Sarma's New Assam Cabinet

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

NDA Forms Third Successive Government in Assam

The oath-taking programme marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.

Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department and Boro held the transport department in the outgoing government.

The NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.

The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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