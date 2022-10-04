News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Himachal withdraws order on scribes' character certificate for PM coverage

Himachal withdraws order on scribes' character certificate for PM coverage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 04, 2022 19:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After facing flak, Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew a controversial order issued by Bilaspur superintendent of police for journalists to provide "character certificate" for coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the hill state on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur speaks to the media after inspecting the preparations and arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, in Bilaspur, October 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The prime minister will address a public meeting after inaugurating AIIMS in Bilaspur and participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations during his visit to the state.

 

Congress and Aam Aadmi Party criticised the order issued by Bilaspur SP Diwakar Sharma on September 29 for requirement of certificate of character verification of the journalists for coverage of PM's visit to Bilaspur district on October 5.

Both the parties termed the order as an attack by the Bharatiya Janata Party government on democracy.

State Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan and AAP state spokesperson Gaurav Sharma on Tuesday urged the state government to immediately withdraw the order.

State director general of police Sanjay Kundu has withdrawn the SP's order, a press statement stated.

"The instructions issued by SP Bilaspur vide letter No. Sec/Function/22-17522 dated 29-09-2022 have been withdrawn by the director general of police, HP. Any inconvenience caused in this regard is regretted," the statement said.

"HP police welcomes all the journalists for the coverage of Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh on 5th October, 2022 and assures to facilitate their coverage," it added.

In his instructions issued on September 29, the Bilaspur SP asked district public relations officer Kuldeep Guleria to provide list of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers, team of Doordarshan Kendra and AIR along with a certificate of their character verification.

When contacted, the SP told PTI, "These instructions were inadvertently issued by his office. This lapse is on my part. Police headquarters or the state government has nothing to do with it. A corrigendum has been issued and the letter has been withdrawn. All the journalists are welcome."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Himachal assembly debates no trust vote against govt
Himachal assembly debates no trust vote against govt
Dravid denies attending BJP event in poll-bound HP
Dravid denies attending BJP event in poll-bound HP
BJP survives Gujarat scare; tramples Congress in HP
BJP survives Gujarat scare; tramples Congress in HP
Pilot meets Gehlot man Khacharariyawas for 90 minutes
Pilot meets Gehlot man Khacharariyawas for 90 minutes
Budding wrestler dies of heart attack hours after bout
Budding wrestler dies of heart attack hours after bout
SEE: Olympic Medalist Dances Garba!
SEE: Olympic Medalist Dances Garba!
EC wants parties to give info on viability of freebies
EC wants parties to give info on viability of freebies
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

A warning for BJP from Himachal Pradesh

A warning for BJP from Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat, Himachal: BJP Faces AAP Challenge

Gujarat, Himachal: BJP Faces AAP Challenge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances