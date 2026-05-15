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Campaigning Concludes For Himachal Pradesh Urban Local Body Polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 23:45 IST

Campaigning has ended for the Himachal Pradesh urban local body elections, with voters set to decide on representatives for municipal corporations, councils, and nagar panchayats.

Key Points

  • Campaigning concludes for elections to 51 urban local bodies in Himachal Pradesh.
  • Elections are being held on party symbols in four municipal corporations: Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur, and Solan.
  • A total of 1,147 candidates are contesting in the municipal elections.
  • Infrastructure and tourism development were key campaign issues for both Congress and BJP.
  • Voters are urged to consider fuel price hikes before casting their votes.

The campaign for elections to 51 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh, slated on May 17, came to a close on Friday.

Key Municipal Corporation Elections

The campaign reached a feverish pitch in four municipal corporations of Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan, where elections are being held on party symbols. The elections in 25 municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats are not being held on party symbols.

 

There are 64 wards in the four municipal corporations, 229 in municipal councils and 156 in 22 nagar panchayats, which are going for polls with the Congress and the BJP mobilising all their resources and manpower.

Candidates and Voters in the Fray

A total of 1,147 candidates are in the fray, while ten candidates have been elected unopposed. The results of municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be declared on the same day, while the results for municipal corporations will be declared on May 31.

A total of 360,859 voters, including 180,963 males, 179,882 females, would exercise their franchise. Out of the total voters, 1,808 would vote for the first time.

Security and Campaign Focus

Elaborate security arrangements are being put in place in coordination with the state police and home department to maintain law and order during the elections, officials said.

The campaign of both the Congress and the BJP revolved around infrastructure and tourism development, better facilities, cleanliness, and an online grievance redressal system.

The BJP leaders criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil the promises made in the past three and a half years, while the Congress, on the last day of the campaign, asked the voters to keep in mind the hike of Rs 3 in diesel and petrol affecting their households before casting their vote.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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