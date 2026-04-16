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Home  » News » Himachal Engineering Student Injured After Hostel Jump: Investigation Underway

Himachal Engineering Student Injured After Hostel Jump: Investigation Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 10:59 IST

An engineering student's alleged suicide attempt at Jaypee University in Himachal Pradesh sparks investigation and raises concerns about student well-being and campus support.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • An engineering student at Jaypee University of Information Technology in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, was injured after allegedly attempting suicide.
  • The student jumped from the hostel rooftop and sustained serious injuries, prompting immediate medical attention.
  • Police in Solan have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide attempt.
  • Tensions briefly rose on campus as students protested against the university authorities following the incident.
  • University officials are also investigating the factors that may have contributed to the student's actions.

An engineering student at a Jaypee University of Information Technology in Himachal Pradesh's Solan suffered injuries after he allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the hostel building, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when the student jumped from the hostel rooftop, sustaining serious injuries. Fellow students noticed the incident and immediately alerted the university authorities and police.

 

The injured student was initially given first aid and later rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Tirumalaraju SD Varma confirmed the incident and said police have begun an investigation into the matter.

Student Reaction and University Response

The situation on the campus briefly turned tense after students raised slogans against the university authorities following the incident.

University officials said they are also looking into the circumstances that led to the alleged suicide attempt.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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