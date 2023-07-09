News
IIT-Delhi student hangs self in hostel room, no suicide note found

IIT-Delhi student hangs self in hostel room, no suicide note found

Source: PTI
July 09, 2023 19:54 IST
A 20-year-old B.Tech student at IIT Delhi allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his hostel room, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: A view of IIT-Delhi. Photograph: Courtesy IIT-Delhi on Twitter

Ayush Ashna had just appeared in his final-year exams, they said.

 

The police said they did not find any suicide note but suspect no foul play.

The police arrived at the hostel after a call was received at the Kishangarh police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of southwest Delhi.

The room was locked from inside and it was opened in front of his family, a senior police officer said.

The student committed suicide in his room at the Udaigiri Hostel using a nylon rope, he said.

"The crime investigation team was called at the spot. Nothing suspicious was found and inquest proceedings are under process," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
