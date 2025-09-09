Hilton Hotel set on fire in Nepal, security chiefs call for peace

The Nepali Army and chiefs of other security agencies issued a joint appeal on Tuesday, urging protesters to restrain and resolve the crisis through dialogue.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand on duty at the gate of the parliament house during a protest against the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, outside the parliament building, Kathmandu, September 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI video grab

"As the prime minister's resignation has already been accepted by the president, we call upon all to restrain and not to allow more loss to life and property in this difficult situation," they said.

They also called upon all concerned parties to find a peaceful solution to the problem through political dialogue.

"A peaceful resolution through dialogue is the only way to restore order and stability," the joint statement said.

Those who signed the statement included Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel, chief secretary of Nepal government Ek Narayan Aryal, home secretary Gokarna Dawadi, chief of Armed Police Force (APF) Raju Aryal, inspector general of police Chandra Kuber Khapung and chief of National Investigation Department Hutraj Thapa.

The appeal came as protesters set fire to the parliament, Singha Durbar premises, Supreme Court, political party offices, and homes of senior leaders.

In a separate statement, the mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Balen Shah, urged everyone to remain calm. His statement came soon after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation.

He also asked everyone to be ready to hold talks with the Army chief, but stressed that Parliament must be dissolved first.

"We had made it clear from the beginning -- this is purely a Gen-Z movement. Dear Gen-Z, the resignation of your oppressor has already come. Now, please remain calm," he said in a social media post.

The agitating youths burnt the house belonging to former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba situated at Budhanilkantha in the east of Kathmandu.

A video has gone viral on social media showing protesters capturing Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rarna, the former foreign minister, from their residence. They sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

The agitators also set fire to the Hilton Hotel, a five-star property situated in Kathmandu. Deuba's son Jaybir is believed to have a major share in the hotel. They have also vandalised Ullens School in Khumaltar, Lalitpur, owned by Arzu.

The situation has become tense as the agitators were seen capturing various government offices and vandalising them. The security personnel have become almost spectators.

Prime Minister Oli stepped down on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office shouting slogans demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday, officials said.