Hiker dies, hundreds stranded on Everest after blizzard

One hiker was killed while at least 200 people remain stranded on the Tibetan slopes of Mt. Everest after a deadly blizzard over the weekend, Chinese local officials said on Monday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 350 people, who were caught in the blizzard, have been rescued so far, they added.

A 41-year-old male hiker died from hypothermia and acute altitude sickness, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting local officials.

A total of 350 hikers stranded by heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, had safely arrived at a meeting point as of Sunday night, the agency reported.

Contact has also been established with over 200 others, who are approaching the meeting point in Qudeng Town with assistance provided by the county, according to information released by the Dingri integrated media centre.

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng Town.

The county government mobilised emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area.

All hikers who reached Qudeng Town have been properly accommodated and provided with meals and medical check-ups, the report said.

They are in good condition, and some of them have already embarked on their journey home, it said.

A BBC report said on Sunday that over 1,000 hikers were stuck on the slopes of Mt Everest, the world's highest peak, in the Karma Valley.

According to videos and eyewitness accounts posted on social media by the stranded climbers, thunder and strong winds hit the remote area on Sunday, and incessant snow buried tracks leading to the spot.

A woman in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, whose husband went for a trek in the Tibetan mountains, said she got a satellite call from him asking for help. His group was stranded in heavy snow at Oga Campsite in the Karma Valley.

The woman, who preferred to be anonymous, immediately called local county police, who told her that some hikers had already contacted them and that they were sending rescue teams.

"But even for rescuers, it's not easy. They need to clear the snow to make a path. Local villagers and guides have also been mobilised to assist," she told BBC.

"The snow started falling heavily, so we stopped moving forward and set up camp. But the snow kept piling up during the night, and we were afraid it might collapse our tent, so we had to keep shaking it off," she recounted her husband telling her.

"He barely slept that night," his wife said. "He was afraid of being buried if he fell into a deep sleep."

The next day, his group decided to retreat to Cuoxuerenma camp, which is also in the Valley.

But the snow was so deep that they had to rely on yaks to clear the path, fearing hidden gaps in the snow could trap them.

Fortunately, the team had 16 people, including three guides and three yak handlers who could carry their 20 kg loads and clear the route.

She said her husband had paid over 10,000 Chinese yuan (USD 1400) for the trek. Her husband's team is expected to arrive in Cuoxuerenma later this afternoon. "I hope [his] team reaches them safely," she said.

Several people, mostly Chinese, posted photos and videos of local villagers and police organising rescue teams with mules, yaks and horses to rescue the stranded hikers.

China is currently shut down for an eight-day holiday from October 1 to celebrate the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival. Thousands visited Tibet to celebrate the holidays.