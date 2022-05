A 52-year-old woman doctor from Mumbai died while trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, a family member said on Sunday.

"Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area in Mumbai, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal. There was no accident," he said.

"The body will be brought to Mumbai by a flight late tonight. The last rites will be performed on Monday at Shivdham crematorium in Goregaon,” he said.