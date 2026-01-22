High drama in Karnataka assembly as guv walks out over speech row

Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature in Bengaluru after reading just two lines.

After greeting the members, the governor remarked that he was pleased to address the joint session.

"My government is committed to doubling the economic, social and physical development of the state. Jai Hind, Jai Karnataka," he read in Hindi.

Congress members expressed strong displeasure over the Governor curtailing his speech, and raised "Shame Shame" slogans on the floor of the House.

The brief appearance follows a tense standoff between the Lok Bhavan and the Congress-led government -- the latest in a series of Governor vs Government confrontations in non-BJP ruled states.

Siddaramaiah says governor has violated the Constitution

Accusing Gehlot of reading his own speech instead of the one prepared by the state government during his customary address to the legislature, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah charged the former with failing to discharge his duties and responsibilities as prescribed by the Constitution.

The governor has violated the Constitution by not reading the full speech prepared by the government, and acted like a "puppet" in the hands of the central government, he charged.

The CM lashed out at the governor after Gehlot had earlier concluded his customary address to the joint session of the state legislature here after reading just two lines from the speech.

"Every new year, the governor has to address the joint session and he has to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet. That is constitutional. Because, article 176 of the Indian Constitution and Article 163 says he or she -- the Governor --shall read the speech prepared by the government or the cabinet," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"Today, instead of reading the speech prepared by the cabinet, he spoke the speech prepared by himself. This is against the provisions of the Indian Constitution. It clearly violates article 176 and 163 of the Constitution. Therefore it is not going to be the speech of the Governor. He has not discharged his duties as per the Constitution. He has not discharged his responsibilities as prescribed by the Indian Constitution," the CM charged.

"Therefore we are going to protest against the attitude of the governor. We are examining whether to approach the Supreme Court or not. We will let you know," he added.

Earlier, Gehlot was received at the steps of the state secretariat by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

A total of 11 paragraphs in the government prepared speech, which allegedly makes critical reference to the central government and its policies, touching upon the "repeal" of MGNREGA and issues including devolution of funds seem to have irked the Governor, who wanted them to be deleted.

A delegation led by Minister Patil had met Gehlot on Wednesday evening amid the impasse. The delegation comprised Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty and Legal Advisor to the CM A S Ponna.